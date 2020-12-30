NHL Twitter Explodes With Reaction to Zdeno Chara Leaving Bruins to Join Capitals

NHL Twitter has crazy reaction to Zdeno Chara leaving Bruins to join Capitals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Zdeno Chara will play at TD Garden this season, but it won't be as a member of the Boston Bruins.
U.S. & World
Chara is officially headed to the Washington Capitals, who play the Bruins eight times in the 56-game shortened 2020-21 NHL campaign. The 43-year-old defenseman has agreed to a one-year, $795,000 contract with the Caps, per the team.
This scenario would've seemed crazy to many B's fans not too long ago, but the longer that Chara remained on the free agent market since the end of last season, the more likely the chances were of him leaving.
Chara spent 14 seasons in Boston -- all as the team's captain -- and was a key part in transforming the Bruins from a struggling franchise to an annual contender. He also led the team to its 2011 Stanley Cup triumph over the Vancouver Canucks.
Here's some notable Twitter reaction to the surprising Chara news.