Nia Grace's New Restaurant to Open This Week in the Seaport District

Two powerhouses of Boston’s hospitality industry are teaming up for the latest Seaport restaurant that'll open Thursday.

Nia Grace, a prominent Black restaurateur in the city, is teaming with Ed Kane's Big Night Entertainment Group to open Grace by Nia in a fast-growing neighborhood that’s been criticized for a lack of racial diversity among residents and business owners.

Nia by Grace will be both a morning and late-night spot. Brunch is set to begin May 27, and the restaurant includes a stage and lounge area for music that the restaurant said will include local jazz, R&B, soul, hip-hop artists as well as DJs for late-night crowds.

Grace, the owner of Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen and co-founder of the Boston Black Hospitality Coalition, developed the restaurant in partnership with the company behind Empire, The Grand and Scorpion Bar Boston. Grace by Nia will open at 60 Seaport Blvd. in a building between those three.

The 5,000-square-foot, 166-seat restaurant will focus on Southern, Cajun and Caribbean food. Craft cocktails will be made with spirits from Black- and minority-owned beverage and wine makers.

