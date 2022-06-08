Nia Long, Guy Fieri Among Celebrities at TD Garden for NBA Finals Game 3

Nia Long, Guy Fieri among many celebs at TD Garden for Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The stars are out at TD Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

A number of celebrities are in attendance for the first Finals game in Boston since 2010. Among them is rapper Nelly, who's taking the stage at halftime, and NBC's The Voice finalist Michelle Brooks-Thompson, who's performing the National Anthem.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Actress Nia Long showed up to support her fiancé, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. TV personality and restaurateur Guy Fieri made an appearance along with rappers Jadakiss, Millyz, and Michael Bivins.

Several former Celtics are in the building, including Paul Pierce, Antoine Walker, Bill Walton, Eddie House, Charlie Scott, ML Carr, Leon Powe and Dana Barros. Houston Rockets star John Wall also made the trip to Boston for the special occasion.

Celtics legend Bill Walton checking in Game 3🙌 pic.twitter.com/gzZhuwqiMu — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 8, 2022

The New England Patriots showed their Celtics pride just as they have all postseason with Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, James White, Damien Harris, Dont'a Hightower, Davon Godchaux, Adrian Phillips, and Byron Cowart taking in the action.

Damien Harris & Adrian Phillips courtside for Game 3🤩 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/RZVMe1nbFb — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 9, 2022

Robert Kraft in the building! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/UL8B9Nvvup — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 9, 2022

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Celtics will look to take a 2-1 series lead in front of the rowdy TD Garden crowd.