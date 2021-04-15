Night Shift Brewing Kitchen & Tap Opens Within Encore Boston Harbor

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local brewery has opened a brand new restaurant and bar inside a resort and casino near the Boston line.

According to a press release, Night Shift Brewing Kitchen & Tap opens Thursay, April 15 at 2 p.m. within Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, with the new spot featuring elevated takes on classic pub food along with an array of the brewery's beers on tap and in cans. The menu includes such items as popcorn, onion rings, wings, sliders, steak tips, lobster rolls, banh mi, and grilled salmon, while wine and cocktails are offered in addition to beer. (Night Shift Brewing Kitchen & Tap is currently open Thursday through Sunday for walk-in only.)

Night Shift has other locations in Everett and Boston's Lovejoy Wharf, though the latter is temporarily closed with a reopening possibly taking place in May; the company is also teaming up with Level99 to open a combination immersive gaming venue/taproom in May.

The website for Night Shift Brewing Kitchen & Tap at Encore Boston Harbor can be found at https://www.encorebostonharbor.com/dining-and-nightlife/dining/night-shift-brewing-kitchen-and-tap

by Marc Hurwitz

