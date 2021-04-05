Night Shift Brewing Opens Taproom at Encore Boston

Night Shift Brewing is bringing its brand of brews to a new venue, with a restaurant and bar inside Encore Boston Harbor set to open this month.

The space is slated to open April 15, and will feature the Everett brewery's interpretations on classic pub fare as well as a selection of Night Shift craft beers.

The space is Night Shift's latest expansion, coming on the heels of expansions to its Everett space, a restaurant and taproom in Boston’s Lovejoy Wharf in 2019 and several pop up beer gardens around Boston.

