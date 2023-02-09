Nine Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close in Mass.

Bed, Bath & Beyond will close nine Massachusetts locations, and a few hundred nationally, as part of its planned turnaround.

Those nine make up most of the company’s footprint in the state and add to a growing list of big-box vacancies following widespread closures of Sears, Kmart, Lord & Taylor, Toys "R" Us and others in recent years.

Here are those set to close, according to a Bed, Bath & Beyond announcement this week:

3 Abbott Park, Burlington

458 State Road, Dartmouth

820 Providence Highway, Dedham

337 Russell St., Hadley

17 Highland Commons East, Hudson

76 Orchard Hill Park Drive, Leominster

1360 South Washington St., North Attleboro

665 Merrill Road, Pittsfield

600 South Street West, Raynham

