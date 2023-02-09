Boston Business Journal

Nine Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close in Mass.

By Grant Welker

Bed, Bath & Beyond will close nine Massachusetts locations, and a few hundred nationally, as part of its planned turnaround.

Those nine make up most of the company’s footprint in the state and add to a growing list of big-box vacancies following widespread closures of Sears, Kmart, Lord & Taylor, Toys "R" Us and others in recent years.

Here are those set to close, according to a Bed, Bath & Beyond announcement this week:

  • 3 Abbott Park, Burlington
  • 458 State Road, Dartmouth
  • 820 Providence Highway, Dedham
  • 337 Russell St., Hadley
  • 17 Highland Commons East, Hudson
  • 76 Orchard Hill Park Drive, Leominster
  • 1360 South Washington St., North Attleboro
  • 665 Merrill Road, Pittsfield
  • 600 South Street West, Raynham
