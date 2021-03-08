BERGEN COUNTY

NJ Man Discovered Dead in Melting Snow on Woman's Lawn

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but authorities say foul play is not suspected

By Tom Shea

Crime scene tape
Getty images

The body of a man reported missing in New Jersey was found in melting snow on a woman's lawn Monday afternoon, police said.

Wyckoff Police said that a woman who lives on Sunset Boulevard reported an unresponsive man was found on her front lawn just before 1 p.m., partially covered in snow. Officers who arrived at the scene determined the man to be deceased, police said.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Andrew Fraioli, a resident of Lindenwold, in southern New Jersey. He was reported missing by his parents on Feb.1 after he walked out of their home in Wyckoff amid a heavy snowstorm, according to police, one of the many snowstorms the area dealt with throughout the month.

U.S. & World

George Floyd 5 hours ago

Jury Selection Slated to Resume in Trial of Ex-Cop Charged in Floyd's Death

British Royal Family 25 mins ago

Buckingham Palace Silence on Harry, Meghan Allegations Add to Furor

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No foul play is suspected in the disappearance or death of Fraioli. An investigation by Wyckoff detectives, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, the county sheriff's office and the medical examiner is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

BERGEN COUNTYNew Jersey
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us