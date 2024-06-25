New Jersey

NJ mother accused of drowning daughters, ages 1 and 3, after stabbing youngest

The younger child also was stabbed

By Ted Greenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman has been charged with murdering her two toddler daughters inside their New Jersey home, drowning them in a bathtub after stabbing the youngest, authorities said Wednesday.

Naomi Elkins, a 27-year-old from Lakewood, was booked late Tuesday on two counts of purposeful murder and weapons offenses in the heart-wrenching case that unfolded on Shenandoah Drive near Rockbridge Road.

She was being held without bail. Attorney information for Elkins wasn't known.

Police said she was taken into custody at the scene where the two children, a 3-year-old and an almost 2-year-old, were found. Investigators later determined both children had been drowned.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The younger child also was stabbed.

At one point the night before, more than a dozen officers from both the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and Lakewood Police Department were seen in the driveway, entering and exiting the home as patrol cars lined the block.

Further details regarding the disturbing incident were not immediately available. Lakewood police would only confirm that they were investigating the death of two young kids, referring questions to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Calls and messages sent by NBC New York to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office were not immediately answered.

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 6 mins ago

Ex-‘Jackass' star Bam Margera will spend six months on probation after plea over family altercation

2024 Paris Olympics 13 mins ago

Paris mayor promises the Seine will be ready for the Olympics and vows to swim in famed river before athletes do

An investigation was ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us