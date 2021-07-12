N'Keal Harry Plans to Attend Patriots Training Camp Amid Trade Request: Report

Report: N'Keal Harry plans to attend training camp amid trade request originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry has requested a trade, but we should still see him at training camp later this month if he's still with the team.

According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the plan for Harry is to be at Gillette Stadium for the start of camp.

Update: As dialogue continues with the team, I'm told the current plan is for #Patriots WR N'Keal Harry to attend training camp. In his ongoing preparation for team activities, Harry currently has plans to train with T.J. Houshmandzadeh, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 12, 2021

Holding out would cost Harry $50,000 per day. That's not an insignificant amount of money for a player on his rookie contract.

Harry has failed to make a meaningful impact on the Patriots offense since the team drafted him with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. After a rookie season that was derailed by injury, he tallied just 33 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns during the 2020 campaign.

The Patriots bolstered their wide receiver corps in the offseason by signing veterans Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne in free agency. These moves pushed Harry even further down the depth chart.

A change of scenery would benefit both the Patriots and Harry in this situation. But if no trade is made by the time camp opens, attending practice would be a wise move by the 23-year-old wideout.