NKOTB Childhood Home Has Sold!

Back in October, we reported that the gorgeous 23-room Victorian at 10 Melville Ave was on the market for $1,795,000. But this isn’t just any home – it was the childhood home of New Kids on the Blocks’ Jonathan and Jordan Knight! Well, according to a tweet we were tagged in Monday, the house has sold for its asking price.

Looks like the New Kids on the Block/Salvation Army house at 10 Melville Ave. sold last month for $1.75m to two Yale-trained physicians. Was home of New Kids' Knight brothers, a haven for teen girl fans in "the day." @BillForry @universalhub @NKOTB @CaughtDot @OldSchoolBoston pic.twitter.com/apgJCdUzoJ — WriteHandMan (@WriteHandMan) May 2, 2022

History of the home

The home was built in 1880 and is in the process of becoming a landmark in the city of Boston. A group ofDorchester neighbors banded together and submitted a petition to the Boston Landmark Commission to get landmark status.

In addition to the whole NKOTB star power, the petition also mentioned many of the home’s architectural features including the “asymmetrical Queen Anne/Stick Style” and the Palladian window as reasons to preserve this home.

The petition also states the house was designed by architect George Meacham, designer of the Boston Public Garden.

The Landmark status is still pending and is attached to the deed of the home. So that means the home can’t be torn down until Boston Landmark Commissions makes a decision.

