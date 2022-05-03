Caught in Dot

NKOTB Childhood Home Has Sold!

By Maureen Dahill

Caught in Dot

Back in October, we reported that the gorgeous 23-room Victorian at 10 Melville Ave was on the market for $1,795,000. But this isn’t just any home – it was the childhood home of New Kids on the Blocks’ Jonathan and Jordan Knight! Well, according to a tweet we were tagged in Monday, the house has sold for its asking price.

History of the home

The home was built in 1880 and is in the process of becoming a landmark in the city of Boston. A group ofDorchester neighbors banded together and submitted a petition to the Boston Landmark Commission to get landmark status.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In addition to the whole NKOTB star power, the petition also mentioned many of the home’s architectural features including the “asymmetrical Queen Anne/Stick Style” and the Palladian window as reasons to preserve this home. 

The petition also states the house was designed by architect George Meacham, designer of the Boston Public Garden.

The Landmark status is still pending and is attached to the deed of the home. So that means the home can’t be torn down until Boston Landmark Commissions makes a decision.

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 2 hours ago

Chief Justice Orders Probe into Leak of Draft Decision That Could Overturn Roe v. Wade

Joe Biden 3 hours ago

Biden Responds to Draft Supreme Court Opinion on Roe v. Wade: ‘We Will Be Ready'

The post NKOTB Childhood Home has Sold! appeared first on Caught In Dot.

This article tagged under:

Caught in DotNKOTB
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us