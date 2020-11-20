No Injuries Reported in Armed Robbery at Westfield Trumbull Mall

Police are investigating after an armed robbery at the Westfield Trumbull mall Friday night.

Bridgeport police said they cornered the man suspected of robbing Zales jewelry after he engaged in a pursuit with Trumbull officers. The pursuit ended with a car crash, according to officials.

Officials said they have surrounded the man but he is not yet in custody.

Officers monitored traffic exiting the mall after several 911 calls reporting a gunshot and robbery inside, police said.

Police spotted the fleeing car leaving the mall onto Main Street and continued in pursuit until the driver lost control of his car at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Anton Street in Bridgeport, officials said.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police were notified of the incident at the Westfield Trumbull mall. They learned that the man had entered the store with a handgun, which he used to shatter the glass display case. While doing this, one shot was fired, but no one was hurt, according to police.

The man then grabbed several gold chains and fled the area on foot.

Nearby store employees and shoppers were told to leave the immediate area at the time of the incident, officials said. The mall remained open until its regular closing that was scheduled for 9 p.m.

Police took control of the crash scene and the incident is under investigation.