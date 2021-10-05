No Injuries Reported in Worcester Fire

Firefighters made quick work of a blaze in a multiple-family home in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on Lovell Street.

Officials said it was difficult to access because the flames were completely in the walls and extended up all three floors of the building.

Several residents were home when the fire started, but they were all able to get out on their own.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters rescued a cat that was trapped on the third floor of the building.

Officials said the fire was under control within about 15 minutes, but several residents have been temporarily displaced due to the damage it caused.