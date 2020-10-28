No More Snow Days? Glastonbury Public Schools to Use Remote Learning During Inclement Weather

Glastonbury Public Schools announced it is planning on implementing remote learning because of bad weather instead of taking a traditional “snow day” this winter.

The change comes as a bit of a disappointment to many students.

“I really like the snow days and get the chance to have the day off and play outside,” said Colin Nold, a fifth grader in Glastonbury.

Alan Bookman, the Glastonbury Schools superintendent, said the district decided to take advantage of the new option from the state.

“We’ve done so much teaching already since March online and so there is no reason not to have that day as a day of schooling and continue education,” Bookman said.

Bookman said he understands students might miss the day off, but he thinks the trade-off is worth it, including because the snow day needs to be made up at the end of the school year.

“Days during the school year, days in November, December, January, February are truly educationally more valuable than days in June. When you get to June, it gets hot. Students get tired,” said Bookman.

Bookman said the schools have met state requirements including by students having iPads and guaranteed internet access.

While kids might miss the day off, parents are supportive of the change.

“I think it’s not a bad idea. I mean it will keep the kids occupied and keep the learning on the same track,” said Drew King, of Glastonbury.

“I work from home so having structure for the kids while I’m working is perfect. And not going into the summer is great,” said Michelle Nold, of Glastonbury.

Right now, the remote learning switch is only available this school year because of the pandemic, though if successful it could be continued in the future.

Adaptations during these challenging times, which are potentially here to stay, even if it means delaying a little fun.

“I think there will be plenty of time to play in the snow,” said Michelle Nold.

Now if there are widespread power or internet outages, classes would be cancelled in those cases.

That day would be made up at the end of the school, except for high school seniors.