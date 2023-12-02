Sharon

No ongoing threat after Sharon High School administrators found out about student's ‘hit list'

According to authorities, everyone on the list has been contacted.

Authorities were notified on Friday by school administrators of a student in possession of a "hit list" in Sharon, Massachusetts.

Sharon Police said the student is safe and there is no ongoing threat to the people on the list or anyone else.

“Open communication between parents, the schools, and the police, is fundamental to keeping Sharon a safe place to live,” Police Chief Stephen Coffey said. “I am thankful to the school department for their partnership, and to Sharon Police School Resource Officer John Marsinelli, who worked with school administration to assure the safety of all involved.”

The incident is under investigation.

