Did Trump Pose for a Mugshot at Manhattan Arraignment?

Donald Trump became the first U.S. president, sitting or former, to be criminally processed and fingerprinted Tuesday in connection with his unprecedented indictment out of Manhattan Criminal Court.

Speculation came down to the wire as to whether the 76-year-old would pose for a mugshot after he surrendered at the Manhattan district attorney's office Tuesday afternoon.

Upon entering the courthouse, Trump was fingerprinted and shown the indictment before he walked into the courtroom with his attorneys for the scheduled arraignment. No mugshot was taken after his arrest.

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury Thursday on dozens of charges of falsifying business records for his alleged role in hush money payments to two women as his 2016 presidential campaign wrapped up.

The former president flew to the city Monday afternoon and stayed at Trump Tower overnight before heading to the courthouse Tuesday morning. He will be taken to a room on the 15th floor -- with no handcuffs or stop in a holding cell.

The arraignment was expected to be brief, and then Trump was due to head back to Florida, where he had planned to deliver a speech from Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night.

As a precaution, all Supreme Court cases on the upper floors of the building cleared and security swept the building.

