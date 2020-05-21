hurricane season

NOAA Predicting ‘Above-Normal’ 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Hurricane season officially begins June 1 and runs through November

In this NASA handout image taken from aboard the International Space Station, shows Hurricane Florence as it travels west in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the U.S. on September 12, 2018.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an "above-normal" 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, with 13 to 19 named storms.

NOAA forecasters said that six to 10 of those storms will become hurricanes and three to six of those would become major hurricanes with 111 mph winds or higher.

NOAA said there's a 60% chance of an above-average season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and just a 10% chance of a below-normal season. Forecasters from NOAA update their predictions in early August.

Hurricane season traditionally begins June 1 and runs through November, but this week Tropical Storm Arthur briefly popped up, marking the sixth straight year a named storm came in May or earlier.

The Atlantic Basin annual average is 12 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes.

Last year's active season saw 18 named storms and six hurricanes including three major hurricanes, Dorian, Humberto and Lorenzo. Dorian pummeled the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, storm surges and torrential rain in a sustained two-day assault.

