NORAD

NORAD to Conduct Air Defense Exercise Over Conn. and Mass. Today

Getty Images

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD, is conducting an air defense exercise over eastern Connecticut and eastern Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The exercise, which is expected to take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. includes F-15 fighter aircraft and Civil Air Patrol Cessna 182T general aviation aircraft, according to NORAD.

Portions of some of the flights may be at approximately 3,000 feet and may be visible from the ground, officials said. If the weather prevents the flights from happening on Tuesday, they are expected to resume on Wednesday.

U.S. & World

Google 4 hours ago

Justice Dept. Files Landmark Antitrust Case Against Google

george floyd protests 6 hours ago

Protest Arrests Show Regular Americans, Not Urban Antifa as Trump Claims

According to officials, NORAD routinely practices exercises with a variety of scenarios including airspace restriction violations, hijackings an responses to unknown aircraft.

This article tagged under:

NORAD
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us