NORAD to Conduct Air Defense Exercise Over Conn. and Mass. Today

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD, is conducting an air defense exercise over eastern Connecticut and eastern Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The exercise, which is expected to take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. includes F-15 fighter aircraft and Civil Air Patrol Cessna 182T general aviation aircraft, according to NORAD.

Portions of some of the flights may be at approximately 3,000 feet and may be visible from the ground, officials said. If the weather prevents the flights from happening on Tuesday, they are expected to resume on Wednesday.

According to officials, NORAD routinely practices exercises with a variety of scenarios including airspace restriction violations, hijackings an responses to unknown aircraft.