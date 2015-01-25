Officials Prepare for Blizzard Conditions

A major nor-easter is headed our way with potential to cause "historic" damage, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Snowfall amounts up to three feet could occur with the worst of the storm expected to be Monday night into Tuesday afternoon.

MEMA has issued a winter storm watch for Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, Worcester, Barnstable, Nantucket, Dukes counties. A blizzard watch is in place for Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bristol, Plymouth counties.

The snow will arrive Monday afternoon at the south coast, overspread New England with widespread heavy snow and coast blizzard Tuesday. The snowfall will end Tuesday night for most, but snow in Maine will last into Wednesday.

The storm will last about 30 hours, with battering waves and coastal flooding Tuesday and Tuesday night. Snowfall amounts will range from 1 to 3 feet. Strong, damaging winds may exceed 50 mph and snow may combine for widespread power outages.

It will be a very cold storm, with temperatures in the single numbers and teens, except 20s right at the coast. Southeastern Massachusetts could have periods of rain/freezing rain during the peak of the storm, according to MEMA.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh addressed concerned residents Sunday evening.

"Our city has been through blizzards before and I am confident we are prepared," he said in a statement. "Public Works has 700 pieces of equipment ready, over 35,000 tons of salt on hand and snow farms are being readied for anticipated removal operations."

Walsh also reminded people to stay off the roads whenever possible and check on neighbors.

Critical agencies, from the National Guard to Massachusetts State Police, are going over the game plan and making sure everyone knows their responsibilities.

The storm will be a big test for the new governor, Charlie Baker, and his administration.

"We anticipate a very significant storm, beginning around dusk on Monday evening," said Gov. Baker in a statement. "People across Massachusetts should presume that roads on Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday, will be very hard, if not impossible, to navigate, that power outages are a distinct possibility, and that most forms of public transportation may not be available.

Gov. Dannel Malloy, whose entire state of Connecticut is under a blizzard warning, announced that the Emergency Operations Center will be open beginning at 4 p.m. on Monday.