Two Mass. Towns Under Boil Water Advisories Due to E. Coli

Two Massachusetts towns have issued boil water advisories to residents after E. coli was found during routine water testing.

North Attleboro and Plainville, which share a water system and treatment facility, each issued the order. The bacteria was found in samples collected Wednesday.

Officials warn that any water used for cooking or food preparation, drinking, brushing teeth and washing dishes should be boiled for at least one minute before use. Any ice, beverages or uncooked food made using water from either town's public system on or after Wednesday should be thrown out. These instructions apply for both humans and pets, including fish.

Bottled water will be distributed at the North Attleboro Department of Public Works Garage at 240 Smith St. and at the Plainville DPW Yard at 29 West Bacon St.

Symptoms of E. coli can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some people may also experience a low fever. Most people will recover in about five to seven days, but in some cases the illness can be severe or even fatal.

More water sampling will be done Thursday. For more information, residents can call the the North Attleboro Department of Public Works at 508-695-7790 or the Plainville Department of Public Works at 508-699-2071.