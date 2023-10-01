North Shore seafood spot, popular roast beef joint close: This week's food news

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between September 25 and October 1, 2023.

Hing Shing Pastry in Chinatown Has Closed

A decades-old Boston bakery has shut down.

Moxies Opens in Boston's Seaport District

A Canadian chain of casual upscale restaurants has opened its first New England location on the Boston waterfront.

Harrison's Roast Beef in North Andover Has Closed; Space Coming Under New Ownership

A well-known roast beef joint north of Boston has shuttered, and it looks like the space will be taken over by a new owner.

The Future of Bone Up Brewing Co. in Everett Is in Question

A brewery just north of Boston that has been trying to expand for a couple of years is now facing an uncertain future.

The Village Restaurant in Essex Has Closed

An old-school seafood restaurant on the North Shore that has been around for nearly 70 years has shut down.

