Mass. Man Arrested in Conn. After Multi-State Pursuit, Standoff

A Massachusetts man was arrested after a pursuit Wednesday that started in Massachusetts, went through Rhode Island and ended in Stonington after an hour-long standoff, according to Connecticut state police.

Connecticut state police got involved in the investigation when Rhode Island state police were pursuing the driver of a white Toyota pickup into Stonington at 12:45 p.m.

Police identified the driver as 36-year-old Ian Grant of Dartmouth, Mass. They said he is suspected of arson at his home Wednesday morning and fled from New Bedford, Mass. police who were trying to serve him with arrest warrants.

Massachusetts state police tried to stop him on Route 195 in Westport, Mass., but Grant drove off the highway, into the median and directly at Massachusetts state troopers, hit two cruisers, and fled, according to a news release from Connecticut state police.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rhode Island state police saw Grant’s truck in Newport a short time later and he displayed an assault rifle toward state troopers who were pursuing him, CT state police said.

The chase continued onto Route 78 in Westerly, R.I. and then into Stonington.

Police said Grant led Connecticut state police on a pursuit from Route 78 in Stonington onto Route 2, near the North Stonington rotary.

For an hour, he refused to get out of the truck, state police said, and Connecticut and Rhode Island state troopers were eventually able to get him out of the truck and take him into custody.

Connecticut state police charged Grant with engaging in a pursuit, reckless driving, failure to maintain a proper lane, interfering and reckless endangerment.

He was held on $200,000 bond and is due in court on Thursday. They said he will face additional charge in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

CSP has safely taken the suspect into custody in North Stonington. More information to follow. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 13, 2022