Former Northeastern employee sentenced in 2022 bomb hoax

A former Northeastern University employee who was convicted in a 2022 bomb hoax that set off an evacuation on campus and a huge law enforcement response in Boston was sentenced to prison on Monday.

Jason Duhaime, 46, was convicted in June 2024 by a federal jury of intentionally conveying false and misleading information related to an explosive device and two counts of making materially false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.

Duhaime is the former new technology manager and director of the university’s Immersive Media Lab. He was arrested after a bomb hoax prompted a lockdown and massive police hunt in Boston on Sept. 13, 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal prosecutors said on that day Duhaime called the Northeastern Police Department and reported that he had been injured when a package he was opening exploded. Specifically, he told police that he and a student working at the lab had picked up several packages, including two plastic cases, from a mail area, and that when he opened one, sharp objects flew out, injuring his arms.

He also reported the case contained a note that threatened to destroy the lab and stated “In the case you got today we could have planted explosives but not this time!!! Take notice!!! You have two months to take operations down or else!!!!! WE ARE WATCHING YOU.”

That initial report, including the possibility of a second package, set off a massive law enforcement response involving local, state and federal agencies and an evacuation of part of the campus.

Later, investigators determined it was all a hoax. Among the evidence was a word-for-word copy of the anonymous threat letter Duhaime claimed had been inside the case, found on a laptop in his office.

Duhaime was arrested without incident several weeks later near his home in San Antonio.

He was sentenced on Monday to one year and one day in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.