Northeastern University to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for Students This Fall

Northeastern University announced Tuesday that it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students returning to campus this fall.

#Northeastern will require all students to be fully vaccinated against #COVID19 upon arrival this fall. https://t.co/h4DGQcej9I — Northeastern U. (@Northeastern) April 6, 2021

The announcement comes as the school continues to plan for a return to full-time, in-person learning in September.

“What we’ve learned over the pandemic period is the power of human interaction and the power of teaching and learning in the classroom, is something we want to enhance and build upon moving forward,” said Ken Henderson, chancellor and senior vice president for learning at Northeastern. “We expect to be back fully in-person at regular occupancy, including fully in-person teaching, and normal occupancy in residence halls and dining facilities.”

There will be medical and religious exceptions, the school said.

Northeastern is the first Massachusetts college to announce that it will require students to get vaccinated. Only a handful of colleges across the country have taken that step, including Rutgers University and Rhode Island's Roger Williams University.

“In order to get herd immunity, we need to get a maximum number of people possible vaccinated,” Northeastern's Henderson said. “If all, or nearly all of our students are vaccinated, we expect that we’ll be able to achieve herd immunity.”

Northeastern will require proof of inoculation with vaccines that are approved in the country where the campus the student is attending is located. The school said the method by which students can show proof will be announced in the coming days.