Will we get clear skies to see the northern lights this week?

If you missed the spectacular showing of the northern lights in May, we're getting another chance to see them.

Space weather forecasters at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) have issued a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm watch for Thursday into Friday. Experts are monitoring the sun following a strong X-class solar flare and the resulting coronal mass ejection (CME).

NBC10 Boston

According to the SWPC, analysis of the CME associated suggests further enhancement and that reaching G4 (Severe) levels is likely with G5 (Extreme) levels possible. What that means is another chance to see colors dance across the sky.

Because of high pressure anchored in the region, clouds are not likely. Friday morning will be mostly clear across all of New England with a partly clear night Saturday night too.

NBC10 Boston

Given the strength of the CME, this aurora may be seen as far south as Charlotte, North Carolina, Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Colorado.

While May's event was the most impressive recently, there have been other opportunities to spot the northern lights in New England.

For optimal photos:

Get away from city light. Light pollution will dim the aurora’s view.

Use long exposure and place your camera on a tripod.

Use your camera to view the aurora. Your eyes have to adjust to the light, so viewing through the camera may be easier.

Bring a jacket! Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s tonight.

Share photos with us at shareit@nbcboston.com