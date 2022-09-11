Conn. Police Officer Assaulted by 2 Men at Oyster Festival

A Norwalk police officer was injured after investigators said he was assaulted by two men at the Oyster Festival on Saturday night.

Officers working at the Oyster Festival were notified of a fight between minors near the Kids Cove around 9:49 p.m.

At the scene, police said they broke up two separate fights.

While escorting one of the minors that had been fighting out to Seaview Avenue, investigators said an officer was attacked by two men.

One of the men jumped on the officer while the second man repeatedly punched the officer in the head, police said.

Additional officers ran to assist and one of the men fled into the crowd. The other man, identified by authorities as 31-year-old Ezekiel Syphrette, of Norwalk, continued to assault the officer and tore the officer's shirt.

Other officers helped the injured officer bring Syphrette to the ground, however, while taking him to the ground, the injured officer's head struck an entry gate, police said.

The injured officer was taken to Norwalk Hospital where investigators said the officer suffered a head injury and a fractured arm. The officer has since been treated and released.

Syphrette is facing charges including assault on a police officer, interfering with police and breach of peace. His bond has been set at $100,000 and he is due in court on September 19.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 854-3051.