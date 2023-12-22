cruise ship

Norwegian cruise ship loses ability to navigate after rogue wave hits

All 266 passengers and 131 crew members are safe, and no serious injuries were reported.

FILE - The Norwegian Gem, a cruise ship owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A Norwegian cruise ship lost the ability to navigate after a rogue wave crashed into it Thursday, the cruise company HX said.

The MS Maud lost power after the wave hit as the ship was sailing toward Tilbury, England, from Florø, Norway, HX, a unit of Norway’s Hurtigruten Group, said in a statement.

None of the passengers or crew members were seriously injured, HX said. Reuters reported that all 266 passengers and 131 crew members are safe, citing the Danish Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

The condition of the ship is still stable, HX said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The rogue wave shattered windows on the ship's bridge, which caused water to enter the vessel and resulted in a power outage, Reuters reported.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

cruise ship
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us