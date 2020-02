Norwich police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Sunday.

Police said a vehicle struck the victim in the area of 281 Norwich Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Sunday. The victim suffered a serious leg injury and several broken bones.

Investigators said the driver fled the scene. The victim could not provide a description of the vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Officer Ben Sawaryn at 860-886-5561.