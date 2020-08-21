Not Just Pocket Change: Money Left Behind by Airline Passengers Adds Up, TSA Says

How much money would you guess the nation’s airline passengers walked away from after going through airport screening last year? It’s money they took out of their pockets and left in a bin but forgot to pick up.

Here’s a hint. At New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport alone, they left behind $98,110 in coins and even paper money, the Transportation Security Administration says.

Nationwide, the total was $926,030, which includes about $19,000 in foreign currency, according to the agency.

The unclaimed money goes into a special federal aviation security fund, mostly used for training and promoting TSA PreCheck, according to a TSA report to Congress.

