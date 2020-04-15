WHO

‘Not the Time’: Global Criticism Grows on Trump Move to End WHO Funding

"Now is a time for unity," the chief of the U.N. said, "not a time to cut the resources of the World Health Organization"

In this April 10, 2020, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump's move to halt funding to the World Health Organization has been met with severe criticism at home and abroad, with the United Nations secretary-general saying "now is not the time" for such a drastic move while the coronavirus pandemic is gripping the globe, NBC News reports.

Trump made the announcement Tuesday pending a review of the WHO's response to the initial coronavirus outbreak in China. Congressional Democrats are disputing the president's authority to do this.

"Now is a time for unity in the global battle to push the COVID-19 pandemic into reverse, not a time to cut the resources of the World Health Organization, which is spearheading and coordinating the global body's efforts," said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres in a statement Tuesday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

