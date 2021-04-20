Not Your Average Joe's in Arlington Has Closed Permanently

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A location of a local chain of family-friendly restaurants has shut down for good.

An article from Your Arlington confirms what a source told us over the weekend, that the Arlington Center location of Not Your Average Joe's will not be reopening, with an email from CEO/chair Peter D'Amelio saying that "We have truly enjoyed being part of the fabric of the Arlington Community, and we will miss all the great moments and friendships we've shared for years." D'Amelio refers customers to the Watertown location, which is the closest outlet to Arlington along with its Waltham restaurant.

Earlier this year, it was learned that locations of Not Your Average Joe's in Arlington, Burlington, Methuen, and Randolph were all closing for the winter; it is not known when the Burlington, Methuen, and Randolph restaurants might reopen, so keep checking back for updates.

The address for the now-closed location of Not Your Average Joe's in Arlington was 645 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA, 02476. The website for all other locations can be found at https://www.notyouraveragejoes.com/

[Earlier Article]

by Marc Hurwitz

