Nubian Square's Suya Joint's homemade Egusi, Fried plantains and Fufu

Suya Joint is an authentic African restaurant in the heart of Nubian Square, and Anna joins James Beard nominee and Nigerian native chef Cecelia Lizotte who shows us how to make a favorite west African meal.

They start with a base of an African stew or some call soup. It's made from peppers (it's so popular she has it ready to go in jars) and it acts like a foundation for the meal and helps to create the flavor profile of the Egusi. You can make this a vegetarian dish or add your favorite protein.

Next, they fry up some plantains and it's ready to serve. They finished off the spread with Fufu - a starchy, dense side and the best part of this meal, no utensils needed! You can eat with your hands.

All this and more in this special episode of The Chef's Pantry with Anna Rossi.

