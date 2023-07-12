Chicago Tornadoes

Numerous tornado touch downs, extensive damage reported in Chicago area

By James Neveau

NBC Universal, Inc.

A series of tornadoes ravaged the Chicago area on Wednesday evening, causing extensive damage to homes, businesses and vehicles as they spun their way through the region.

Trained weather spotters observed tornadoes on the ground in numerous locations, including at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, where numerous warehouses on the west side of the airport were damaged.

Another tornado was reported near South Elgin and Campton Hills, where extensive home damage was reported in areas west of Elgin. Large trees were snapped as well, illustrating how powerful the tornado was.

A tornado also touched down in areas near Stickney and Berwyn, with the twister described as “large and extremely dangerous” by the National Weather Service.

Another tornado touch down was also reported near Hodgkins and Summit.

Elsewhere, weather spotters reported trees snapped and strewn debris in Carol Stream in DuPage County. A tornado was reported to have touched down in that area.

The threat of severe weather, including tornadoes and flash flooding, is rising on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Car windows were also blown out in Cook County’s La Grange. Elsewhere, trees were uprooted and roofs were blown off of several homes in Countryside, also located in Cook County.

In McHenry County, where a warning had been issued, a roof was ripped from a home in Huntley, according to trained weather spotters.

Another possible tornado near Oswego’s Fox Bend Golf Course, where numerous large tree branches were downed by the storms.

 We will update this story with details as they become available.

