Massachusetts

Nurse stabbed at Heywood Hospital in Gardner overnight

David Nichols, 76, of Greenville, New Hampshire, has been charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and attempting to commit a crime

By Marc Fortier

Facebook/Heywood Hospital

A nurse was stabbed at Heywood Hospital in Gardner, Massachusetts, on Monday night, according to police.

Gardner police said they responded to a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon at Heywood Hospital, located at 242 Green St., around 8 p.m. Monday.

The victim is a part of the nursing staff at the hospital, police said, and was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester to be treated for a laceration. Their condition was not immediately known.

The suspect has been identified as 76-year-old David Nichols, of Greenville, New Hampshire. He was arrested at the hospital and charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and attempting to commit a crime, police said. He is being held without bail.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Massachusetts stories

MEDFORD 3 hours ago

Body found on I-93 in Medford, troopers say, warning drivers of ‘significant' delays

allston 4 hours ago

Service back to normal along Green Line's B Branch following trolley derailment

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us