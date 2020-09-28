Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Boston Shut Down by Licensing Board; Hearings Set for Tuesday

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A high-end steakhouse that opened in Boston last weekend has been shut down by the city due to several violations, including at least one that is COVID-related.

According to an article from Universal Hub, Nusr-et Steakhouse is currently shuttered, with a note out front saying that the Arlington Street dining spot has been closed by order of the the city's licensing board. Universal Hub mentions that two hearings on the matter are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, with the first one looking into a violation of a state order that bans lines outside of restaurants because of the coronavirus, while the second hearing will focus on two fire exits being blocked. In addition, Nusr-et Steakhouse apparently did not obtain a health permit to operate, while other issues brought up by an Inspectional Services Department health inspector include refrigerators that were too warm and dishwashers using water that was not warm enough. The post does mention a follow-up inspection indicated that nearly all issues have been resolved, though the dishwashers were still apparently not set high enough.

In addition to the violations mentioned by Universal Hub, the Boston Globe also mentions that there were reports of customers and workers not wearing masks at Nusr-et Steakhouse -- including people reportedly standing around the bar and host areas without masks -- while many tables appeared to be only three feet apart. The Globe mentions that City Councilor Ed Flynn is unhappy with word of the multiple violations, saying in an email that "It is outrageous that this restaurant continues to place the public health of thousands at risk....This restaurant is not a good neighbor to the Bay Village neighborhood. The restaurant is more interested in making money than the public health of the people of Boston. I will ask the city Licensing Board to suspend the license indefinitely. I have zero tolerance for this reckless behavior."

Nusr-et Steakhouse debuted on Sept. 18, with Turkish chef, restaurateur, and Internet sensation Nusret Gökçe (AKA Salt Bae) being behind it.

The address for Nusr-et Steakhouse is 100 Arlington Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for all locations of the restaurant is at https://www.nusr-et.com.tr/

[Earlier Article]

Nusr-et Steakhouse Opens in Boston

by Marc Hurwitz

