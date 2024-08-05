Nvidia, Super Micro Computer lead AI trade carnage with both stocks down more than 12%

Artificial intelligence stocks powering much of 2024's market gains dropped Monday as U.S. recession fears sparked a global sell-off on Wall Street.

The declines across the sector come after Friday's disappointing July jobs report stoked recession concerns, and worries that Federal Reserve is behind the curve on cutting interest rates to boost the economy. With investors in a risk-off mood, A.I. shares with high valuations were among the first to be dumped from portfolios.

Nvidia and Super Micro Computer shed about 12% each before the bell, while Advanced Micro Devices lost about 5%. As of Friday's close, Nvidia sat more than 20% off its highs, while Super Micro had already lost nearly half its value. The VanEck Semiconductor Index tracking the sector declined 7% and looked poised to build on a 5.5% loss from Friday.

Megacap technology stocks also sold off during premarket trading, with Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Amazon falling more than 5% each. Microsoft slipped 4%. Tesla tanked 9%, while Apple shares slid nearly 7%. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed over the weekend that it dumped nearly half its stake in the iPhone maker.

Major technology stocks — with the exception of Nvidia — wrapped up a busy earnings stretch last week. Some results fueled concerns that hefty spending on AI is taking longer than expected to reap rewards.

"Markets also appear to have become impatient for evidence that heavy investments in AI are starting to pay off for top tech firms," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Meanwhile, semiconductor companies are coming off a "less than inspiring start" to earnings, noted Jefferies' trading desk.

The Information also reported over the weekend that Nvidia is reportedly delaying its latest AI chip by three months, which could impact megacap customers such as Meta Platforms and Microsoft.