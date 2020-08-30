NWS Confirms Second Tornado Touched Down in Conn. During Thursday's Storms

A survey conducted by the Albany National Weather Service has confirmed that a second tornado touched down in Connecticut during Thursday's storms.

Preliminary results from the survey showed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Kent and was on the ground for a 1/2 mile. The width of the tornado was 75 yards, according the survey team.

The tornado was estimated to have winds of 80-85 mph. An EF-0 tornado is considered to be the weakest on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The scale ranges from EF-0 to EF-5 which is considered a violent tornado with winds over 200 mph.

The National Weather Service said that the damage was confined to uprooted and snapped trees and no fatalities or injuries were reported.

This is the second confirmed tornado from Thursday's storms. Bethany was the first confirmed tornado by the National Weather Service out of New York. That tornado was rated an EF-1 with winds of 110 mph.