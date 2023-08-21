NWS says Friday storm damage in Scotland, Conn. caused by tornado

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Scotland during Friday morning's severe storms.
The tornado consisted of 100 mph wind gusts and was on the ground for approximately 2.7 miles. It touched down on Bass Road at about 7:53 a.m. and continued along Route 14, also known as Huntington Road, and crossed Pinch Street before eventually lifting near Brook Road.
"While there wasn't much in the way of structural damage observed, other than gutter damage to two homes, there was significant tree damage," the report says.
Crews spent the weekend assessing storm damage, which they say includes well over 100 downed trees.
The National Weather Service reviewed photos, drone footage and radar data as a part of their survey. The Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security assisted.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area while storms moved through Friday morning. A tornado warning was not issued. Tornadoes also touched down in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The National Weather Service is asking impacted residents to fill out a survey listed on their website.