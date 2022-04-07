Donald Trump

Manhattan DA Says Trump Investigation Continues as AG Seeks Contempt Order

A judge previously order the former president to hand over documents related to a subpoena in a civil investigation by the state of New York

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former president Donald Trump's legal issues in New York intensified Thursday, as the attorney general sought a contempt order and fines against him, and the Manhattan district attorney brushed off speculation his office might end its criminal probe.

Attorney General Letitia James' office filed the contempt motion Thursday, seeking the order from a Manhattan court over Trump's alleged non-compliance with a previous order to produce subpoenaed documents.

“The judge’s order was crystal clear: Donald J. Trump must comply with our subpoena and turn over relevant documents to my office,” James said in a statement. “Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.”

The 26-page motion alleges that Trump did not comply with a court-ordered March 31 deadline to turn over documents, instead submitting objections to the various requests and saying he would not turn over any materials. James is seeking $10,000 a day in fines until he complies.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Trump has been fighting the attorney general's subpoena, and his company, the Trump Organization, has repeatedly said it was complying with various orders to turn over materials.

Manhattan DA Trump Investigation

Shortly after James said she would seek the contempt ruling, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg issued his own statement saying his office's investigation into the former president was ongoing.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Updates: UN Ousts Russia From Human Rights Council; Fight Looms in East Ukraine

Supreme Court 13 hours ago

Senate Confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to US Supreme Court in Historic Moment

There had been speculation that Bragg might drop the probe into Trump after the prosecutors leading the investigation left the office earlier this year, and with the grand jury's term scheduled to expire this month. But Bragg confirmed Thursday that was not the case.

"The team working on this investigation is comprised of dedicated, experienced career prosecutors. They are going through documents, interviewing witnesses, and exploring evidence not previously explored. In the long and proud tradition of white-collar prosecutions at the Manhattan D.A.’s Office, we are investigating thoroughly and following the facts without fear or favor," the DA said in a statement.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpTrumpLetitia James
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us