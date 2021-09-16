NY Woman Seen Arguing With Fiancé Before Disappearance; Cops Release Images of Van

What to Know A missing Long Island woman's family is pleading for help finding her; she was traveling through Wyoming with her fiance on a "van life journey" and documenting her activities on Instagram and YouTube

Gabrielle Petito's family believed she was in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming when she last contacted them; they haven't heard from her since the last week of August but reported her missing on Sept. 11

The van has been recovered and authorities were expected to begin a forensic analysis of it this week

A New York woman who vanished while on a nomadic cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her fiancé is the subject of a nationwide search -- and authorities are expected to provide more updates Thursday, a day after they labeled him as a person of interest in her disappearance.

Police in North Port, Florida, where Gabby Petito lived with her fiancé Brian Laundrie and his parents, are now leading the investigation into the disappearance of the 22-year-old blogger who vanished following the couple's trip to Wyoming. They had been on the road for nearly two months.

Petito's family reported her missing on Saturday but they had not heard from her in three weeks. Petito's stepfather on Thursday was putting up missing person flyers near Grand Teton National Park where he believed she had last contacted him.

Laundrie arrived at his parent's house two weeks ago, apparently driving in the van the couple traveled together, but he was alone.

Police on Wednesday released photos of the van and took to social media in their search for Petito because they say Laundrie has not been cooperative.

"We don't know what Brian knows. That's the bottom line and we were hopeful to talk to him. He needs to talk to us," said North Port Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor. "We need to know exactly where he was, where she was, their last location."

Investigators have released very few details so far to protect the integrity of the investigation. What's clear is that Laundrie was in Florida 10 days prior to Petito being reported missing and just before the couple were in Wyoming, they were spotted arguing in southern Utah.

When authorities arrived at his home to question him and his parents on Saturday, Taylor said they were "essentially handed the information for their attorney."

The family of a Long Island woman who went missing while traveling through Wyoming on a "van life journey" is accusing the fiancé she was with of "refusing" to help in the effort to find her.

Due to the fact that he refuses to speak to authorities, Laundrie has been named a person of interest in her disappearance but his family lawyer said that the change is only a "formality" and that the circumstances around the investigation has not changed.

"This formality has not really changed the circumstances of Mr. Laundrie being the focus and attention of law enforcement, and Mr. Laundrie will continue to remain silent on the advice of counsel," attorney Steve Bertolino said in a statement to Newsday.

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison, who's heading up the investigation along with the FBI, tweeted Wednesday evening and publicly called on Bertolino to speak with police.

"Please call us to arrange a conversation with Brian Laundrie. Two people left on a trip and one person returned!" Garrison wrote.

In another emailed statement Wednesday, Bertolino said that Laundrie's family “is remaining in the background" as the search continues and will have no further comment.

“In my experience, intimate partners are often the first person law enforcement focuses their attention on in cases like this and the warning that ‘any statement made will be used against you’ is true, regardless of whether my client had anything to do with Ms. Petito’s disappearance. As such, on the advice of counsel Mr. Laundrie is not speaking on this matter,” Bertolino said.

Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts in Suffolk County but moved from Blue Point, New York, in 2019 to live with his parents in North Port, which is about 34 miles south of Sarasota. They set out on their journey in July from New York, saying on social media accounts they intended to reach Oregon by Halloween.

An eight-minute YouTube video titled “Van Life: Beginning our Van Life Journey” features scenes from the couple’s trip.

“Gabby Petito, never goes outside,” she says while walking with Brian along a beach. The video, set to music, has nearly 450,000 views: Sunsets. Gabby driving the white van. Gabby running along the beach. Gabby preparing food. Other images show the couple sharing kisses, flipping backward on swings and cartwheeling on the beach.

“I love the van,” she says near the end of the video as the camera pans to the white Ford parked in the Utah desert.

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of missing 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, is officially considered a person of interest who is “refusing to help the investigation.” The couple was on a cross-country road trip when Petito went missing in Wyoming; Laundrie returned to their home in North Port, Fla., without Petito nearly two weeks before she was reported as missing.

The entry is the only one posted on their YouTube channel, Nomadic Statik.

“Thank you so much for watching, and we hope you tag along on our journey wherever the van takes us!” they wrote.

Yet there are signs something was seriously wrong.

Police in the southern Utah tourist town of Moab responded to a call about a possible domestic violence incident that officers say was more of a mental health crisis involving the couple on Aug. 12. The officers said in a police report no significant injuries were observed.

One witness called 911 and said he saw Laundrie and Petito fighting over a phone, according to the police report. When Laundrie got back into the van, Petito hit him in the arm before trying to climb through the driver’s side window.

Family and friends are pleading for help finding a 22-year-old woman from Long Island who went missing while traveling through Wyoming on a "van life journey" with her boyfriend, according to investigators looking into her disappearance. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

Officers said they pulled the van over near the entrance to Arches National Park and saw Petito crying uncontrollably in the passenger seat. She told officers that she was struggling with her mental health.

“At no point in my investigation did Gabrielle stop crying, breathing heavily, or compose a sentence without needing to wipe away tears, wipe her nose, or rub her knees with her hands,” Officer Daniel Robbins said in his report.

Laundrie reportedly told Robbins that emotional tension had been building between him and Petito and that they were arguing more frequently because they had been traveling together for four to five months.

Laundrie said that when the two of them began arguing in town, he had attempted to separate from Petito so they could calm down. Laundrie said he got into the van but Petito was afraid he would leave without her, so she went to slap him and he pushed her away to avoid the blow, according to the police report.

Officers recommended that the couple spend the night apart but didn’t file any charges after investigating.

It's not clear what happened next.

Questions about what Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Park officials are doing with the case were forwarded to National Park Service headquarters in Washington, with spokeswoman Cynthia Hernandez saying in an emailed statement that that the agency is coordinating with other law enforcement agencies about Petito’s whereabouts.

Petito is white, 5-foot-5 and about 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said. She has several tattoos including one on a forearm that reads, “let it be.”

Petito's family said in a statement that they need answers from Laundrie, including when he last saw her and “why he left Gabby all alone and drove her van to Florida.”

“These are critical questions that require immediate answers,” the statement said.