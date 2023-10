NYC councilwoman arrested after bringing gun to Palestinian rally in Brooklyn

What to Know A New York City councilwoman was arrested after she was seen on social media displaying a handgun at a pro-Palestinian rally at Brooklyn College, according to police.

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, a Republican, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm early Friday after turning herself in to police

As she was standing by a group of protesters, the but-end of a handgun could be seen protruding out the front of her pants, police said.

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, a Republican, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm early Friday. Police said she was at the college campus between noon and 3 p.m. where she was seen observing a Palestinian protest taking place.

She filmed herself at in front of the protesting crowds, calling them "pro-Hamas" and that she was there to help "Jewish students feel safe." Vernikov called the Palestinian supporters "nothing short of terrorists without the bombs."

As she was standing by the protesters, the but-end of a handgun could be seen protruding out the front of her pants, police said.

Multiple people took pictures and videos showing the gun Vernikova allegedly was showing, which were then shared on social media. Police were soon notified and the NYPD contacted her after she left the rally.

The 39-year-old councilwoman turned herself in to the 70th Precinct early Friday, with her attorney. She was arrested and charged, while her gun and permit license were surrendered. While Vernikov had a license for concealed carry of a firearm, New York law states that individuals cannot carry a gun on school grounds, even with a license.

Vernikov was elected in 2021 to represent the 48th District in Brooklyn. Her district comprises of neighborhoods including Brighton Beach, Homecrest, Manhattan Beach, a small section of Coney Island and parts of Midwood and Sheepshead Bay, with a significant Orthodox Jewish population. Her seat was formerly held by Anthony Weiner.