NYC Police Seek Suspect in McDonald's “Hamburglar” Caper

In a real-life “Hamburglar” caper, police in New York City are searching for a man they say stole the credit card of a McDonald’s employee and used it to buy food there.

They say the man had entered the fast food restaurant last week in the Union Square area of Manhattan through the basement. Once inside, he stole several wallets from an employee break room and then made his purchase.

Police released security camera photos of the man showing him wearing an “I (heart) New York” t-shirt. He was still at large on Sunday.

“The Hamburglar” was a character once used in McDonald’s commercials.

