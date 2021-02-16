Calif. Woman Serenades Her Husband in Hospital as He Battles COVID-19

An Orange County woman turned to the healing power of music to send a message of hope and love to her husband.

Patty Trejo organized a mariachi serenade with help from Trío Palenque. they played a special serenade Monday for Joseph Trejo outside the St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, where the father of two is hospitalized for complications from COVID-19.

He is currently unconscious and connected to a ventilator.

“He loved mariachis and the song of his mother and his father is 'La mano de Dios' and he says this is our song, too,” said Patty. "His eyes opened a little, I heard a little cough and I felt that he could hear me and I began to pray the rosary so much. There at that moment he opened his eyes again, and I said, he is telling me that it is okay, that he has to rest a little more."

As the band played outside in the parking lot, nurses escorted Patty Trejo into the hospital. She used a cell phone to stream the sounds of Trio Palenque at her husband's bedside.

It is a story of love and hope, and a couple that has been devastated by the virus, which first made one of their children sick. It then took the life of a grandfather.

"It makes me very sad, he doesn't like me to cry and he told me that I am the strongest woman he knows. He makes me strong, his love," added Patty.

Families suffer, but health workers also have to deal with their own sadness.

On this day, the music also gave workers a break.

“I believe that at this moment there are two worlds. The one that we have working here and the one that people live outside. Because here we are seeing what COVID-19 is like, how people die, how people are experiencing this disease, ”said Rosa Galván, a laboratory employee at St. Jude Hospital.