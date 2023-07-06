titanic

OceanGate suspends exploration and commercial operations after Titan implosion

The company made the announcement after one of its submersibles imploded with five people on board

By Max Molski

OceanGate has suspended all of its exploration and commercial operations, the company announced on its website on Thursday.

The announcement comes weeks after five people, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, died in a submersible during an OceanGate expedition to the Titanic wreckage.

OceanGate’s Titan submersible went missing on June 18 after embarking on its voyage, leading to a widespread search. Remnants of the submersible were found on June 22 and contained “presumed human remains,” the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard convened a Marine Board of Investigation to look into the buildup to the Titan implosion.

OceanGate conducted over 14 expeditions and more than 200 dives into the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf of Mexico, according to the company’s website. It offered spots on its Titanic expedition for $250,000 apiece.

Its next expedition was scheduled for the Azores in May 2024.

