Odell Beckham Jr. Responds to Matt Judon's Patriots Recruiting Efforts

Odell Beckham shows Matt Judon love after Pats star's recruiting pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

At least Matt Judon got a response this time.

The Patriots outside linebacker has taken it upon himself to pitch essentially every big-name free agent on coming to New England: He's already tweeted at Chandler Jones, Bobby Wagner, Casey Heyward, Stephon Gilmore, Julio Jones, Allen Robinson and Jarvis Landry (among others) since NFL free agency began last week.

As you can tell, Judon is 0-fer so far. But his latest target, free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., humored the Patriots Pro Bowler early Tuesday morning by expressing admiration for Judon's determinedness.

Lol they need to gon head and get u a lil raise !! I see u been recruiting — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 22, 2022

Will Judon's efforts finally pay off in the form of Beckham-to-Foxboro?

Our Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran have both detailed how Beckham would be a great schematic fit with the Patriots as an explosive slot receiver for second-year quarterback Mac Jones. The 29-year-old proved he had plenty left in the tank last season, too, catching seven touchdown passes in 12 games (including playoffs) for the Los Angeles Rams after the NFL trade deadline to help them win the Super Bowl.

But Beckham likely will demand a hefty new contract after playing out the 2021 season on a team-friendly deal, and New England has shown an unwillingness to spend at wide receiver this offseason, passing on big names like Robinson and JuJu Smith-Schuster as well as mid-tier targets like D.J. Chark.

More importantly, Beckham suffered a torn ACL during Super Bowl LVI that should sideline him for the entire offseason, so it'd be difficult for him to learn a new scheme. The most likely scenario is that OBJ re-ups with the Rams -- and Judon is forced to find another free agent to recruit.