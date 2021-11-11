Odell Beckham Jr. Signs Free Agent Contract With Rams

Odell Beckham Jr

Multiple reports indicated that the Rams and Green Bay Packers were the finalists for Odell Beckham Jr.

By Nick Goss

Odell Beckham Jr. has found his new NFL team.

The star wide receiver has agreed to sign a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports Beckham's new contract is a one-year deal.

Multiple reports indicated that the Rams and Green Bay Packers were the finalists for Beckham.

The Rams have been busy acquiring star players over the last few years, most recently linebacker Von Miller in a deal with the Denver Broncos before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

Beckham was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Monday and cleared waivers at 4 p.m. ET when he went unclaimed, making him a free agent.

The 29-year-old veteran spent the last two-plus seasons with the Browns. He tallied 1,586 receiving yards with seven touchdowns over 210 games in Cleveland. He was selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls with the New York Giants from 2014 through 2016.

Beckham hasn't been a dominant wideout of late, and injuries have played a part in that, but he should still have plenty of gas left in the tank for a strong finish to the 2021 season and beyond.

The New England Patriots were one team speculated as a potential fit for Beckham and could have really used his game-breaking talent, but they'll now have to look elsewhere for help at the wide receiver position.

