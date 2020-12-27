Suspect in Critical Condition After Officer-Involved Shooting in Hartford, Conn.

A Hartford Police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday night and a suspect is in critical condition after the incident.

According to a press release from the Chief of Hartford Police Jason Thody, police received a 9-1-1- call at approximately 8:56 p.m. Saturday to report an armed man in the area of 25 Gilman St.

When officers arrived, they discovered the man was armed with a rifle and handgun.

Based on initial reports, it appears the man did not comply with the officers' request to drop his weapons.

According to police, officers followed the man into the back parking lot of 14-16 Gilman St. where once again they advised him to drop his weapons.

After several pleas from officers to drop the weapons were ignored, an officer said man pointed his weapon.

The officer fired her service weapon once, striking the man, authorities said. The suspect was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect was armed with an assault rifle with a scope as well as a handgun with a flashlight mounted to it.

The body camera footage worn by multiple officers who responded was handed over to the State's Attorney.

In accordance with state law, the State's Attorney for the Ansonia-Milford Judicial District has begun an investigation with the State Police's Eastern District Major Crimes Squad.

“We are cooperating fully with the State as the investigation into this shooting begins, and we will work with the State to release as much information to the public as we can,” said Chief Thody.