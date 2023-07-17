MANCHESTER

Investigation underway after an officer shot person in Conn.

An investigation is underway after an officer shot a person in Manchester Sunday.

Police were called to North Main Street around 6:35 p.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a domestic dispute.

The first officer to arrive at the scene heard a man and woman yelling.

When the officer made contact with them, investigators said there was a confrontation between the man and the officer. The officer then shot their gun and hit the man.

The man was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The Office of the Inspector General is conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

“At this time, the Office of Inspector General is investigating the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday in Manchester. Further information concerning the incident will be provided in the near future,” the Office of the Inspector General said in a statement.

