meriden

Police Investigate Report of Possible Gun at Platt High School in Meriden

Officers are at Platt High School in Meriden after getting reports of a student who may have a gun on Tuesday.

Police were called to the school around 8:30 a.m. for a weapons violation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At this time, police remain at the school and the investigation is active.

Any parents who wish to respond to the school are asked to report to Centennial Plaza, where the old Stop and Shop was. Police will be there to give additional information.

U.S. & World

Omicron Variant 4 hours ago

Nations Close Borders But More Omicron Cases Emerge Globally

Merck 18 mins ago

Final US Hurdle for Merck's COVID-19 Pill: FDA Panel Review

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details become available.

This article tagged under:

meridenactive investigationplatt high school
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us