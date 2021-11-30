Police Investigate Report of Possible Gun at Platt High School in Meriden

Officers are at Platt High School in Meriden after getting reports of a student who may have a gun on Tuesday.

Police were called to the school around 8:30 a.m. for a weapons violation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At this time, police remain at the school and the investigation is active.

Any parents who wish to respond to the school are asked to report to Centennial Plaza, where the old Stop and Shop was. Police will be there to give additional information.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details become available.