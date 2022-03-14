Russia-Ukraine War

Officials: Fox News Reporter Injured Near Kyiv

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall was injured while reporting outside of Kyiv on Monday and was hospitalized, the network said.

Hall is a Washington-based correspondent who covers the U.S. State Department for Fox News, where he has worked since 2015.

“We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a message to Fox employees.

Surveillance video showed the moment a missile fell on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, hitting a bus and as pedestrians walked by.

Fox’s John Roberts read Scott’s statement about Hall on the air at Fox.

