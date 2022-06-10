Officials Identify 5 Marines Killed in Osprey Crash in Southern California

The U.S. Marine Corps has released the identities of all five Marines who died in Wednesday's MV-22B Osprey crash in Imperial County, about 150 miles east of San Diego.

The identities of the Marines are listed below:

Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief

Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, an MV-22B Pilot

Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief

Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, an MV-22B Pilot

Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family,” said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, Commanding Officer of VMM-364. “This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time. We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help."

The crew was engaged in routine flight training when the crash happened. Authorities are investigating the "mishap."

The MV-22B Osprey crashed near Glamis, Calif., at about 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, said 1st Lt. Duane Kampa, a spokesman for the 3rd Marine Air Wing.

All five Marines were based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, in California and were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) Squadron 364 , Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39 and the 3rd MAW.